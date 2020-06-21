DSP Looking for Felton Man after Greenwood Shooting Incident

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called to Memory Road in Greenwood just after 8:30 Saturday night for a shooting. Police say 19 year old Edward Palmer of Felton went to the home looking for his ex-girlfriend, who was not at home. Palmer was heard outside threatening to shoot the woman’s dog and assault her father – who was inside. Palmer fired three rounds into the residence – striking the 42 year old man who was in his bedroom. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say there is a no contact order for Palmer, who they have not been able to locate. He’s currently wanted on charges of 1st degree assault and other offenses. If you know where he is – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.