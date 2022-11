Delaware State Police from Troop 3 need your help to locate a Harrington man in connection with burglary-related charges. Vilone currently has felonious burglary-related charges. Police are looking for 36 year old Phillip Vilone – he is about 5′ 10” and 180 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you know of Vilone’s whereabouts – contact Detective Costlow at 302-698-8527 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.