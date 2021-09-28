DSP Looking for Harrington Man In Connection with Shooting Incident

Image courtesy DSP

Your help is needed to locate 31 year old Darius Smith of Harrington. He is wanted by Delaware State Police in connection with a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 26 on Genesis Lane. Police say one round was fired at the victim in close range, however the victim was not injured.

Smith is black, 5′ 6″ and 154 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. If you know where he is – contact Det. Robert Costlow at 302-698-8527 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.