DSP Looking for Hit & Run Driver Who Struck DSP Vehicle near Millsboro

Your help is needed to identify a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash with a DSP vehicle on Tuesday night just after 8:30. The Delaware State Police vehicle was on a traffic stop on Route 113 north of Route 20 near Millsboro when a dark-colored vehicle struck the trooper’s vehicle and drove off to the south. The trooper was not hurt.

A $500 reward is being offered by DE Crime Stoppers for information leading to the identification and arrest of the driver.

Anyone with information should contact Captain Windish at 302-752-3825.