DSP Looking for Information in 1992 Murder

Elva Poore, 17, Chesapeake City, MD / Image courtesy DSP

Your help is needed to identify who killed 17 year old Elva Poore of Chesapeake City, Maryland in June of 1992. Delaware State Police say her death was ruled a homicide after her body was found along the edge of Route 13 north of Odessa – she was last seen alive during Senior Week in Ocean City around 3am walking from the Ocean Lodge Motel to the Admiral Hotel on June 16, 1992.

Police say Poore left her home on Sunday, June 14, 1992, and traveled to Ocean City, MD, with four friends from Chesapeake City. They were going to celebrate “Senior Week.” Police say she did not tell her parents she was going on the trip but did leave a note stating she would be away with a friend.

Poore was 5′ 4″, 105 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information – contact the DSP Homicide Unit at 302-739-5939 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.