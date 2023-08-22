DSP Looking for Information into Shots Fired at Laurel Area Home

Delaware State Police were called to Shiloh church road near Laurel around 11 Saturday night for a report of gunshots. Troopers arriving on the scene found a car that was parked in a driveway was struck twice – the home was occupied by four adults and a child – no one was injured. Police have no suspect information.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Perry at 302-752-3800 or Crime Stoppers t 800-847-3333.