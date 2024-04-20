DSP Looking for Magnolia Robbery Suspect

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police are looking for a suspect in a Magnolia robbery. Police say that they were called to a home on Gray’s Lane around 9am Friday, where they learned a man went into a woman’s home and began arguing with her and stole her property. During the robbery the suspect – later identified as 35 year old George Brinkley – took the victim’s phone and threw it – and left the home on foot. Investigation led police to Brinkley as the suspect – he is black, 6′ 2” and about 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white North Face hoodie and blue pan

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.