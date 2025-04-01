DSP Looking for Maryland Man Wanted in Hartly Shooting Incident

Your help is needed to locate the suspect involved in a shooting Monday night in Hartly. Delaware State Police are looking for 40 year old Myreon Lindsey of Stevensville, Maryland after he got into a verbal and physical dispute with the 35 year old victim before shooting the man. Police say the victim was visiting a female when the Lindsey, who is known to the female and identified him, forced his way into the house. The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Lindsey is black, about 6′ 3” tall and 163 pounds. He is wanted for the following crimes:

Attempted Murder 1st Degree (Felony)

Assault 1st Degree (Felony)

Home Invasion Burglary 1st Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

If you have information on Lindsey’s whereabouts – contact Detective Wingate at 302-698-8442 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.