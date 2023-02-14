DSP Looking for MIllsboro Area Man Wanted on Active Warrants

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police are looking for a Millsboro man who is wanted on four active warrants – including two felony warrants from incidents from separate incidents in November and December. Police says 22 year old Michael Robinson is about 6′ 1” and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police believe he is homeless but he frequents the Laurel, Bridgeville and Millsboro areas.

If you have any knowledge of Robinson’s whereabouts – contact Trooper Eschbach at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.