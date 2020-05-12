DSP Looking for Millsboro Woman for Reckless Endangering

Delaware State Police are looking for a Millsboro woman wanted for reckless endangering involving a firearm. Police were called to the Rehoboth Shore’s Mobile Home Park at Long Neck for a fight involving a firearm. Police learned that a 27 year old woman was fighting with her ex-girlfriend, 29 year old Donshea Brewer, when Brewer fired a handgun hitting the floor next to the victim. She fired again and struck the ceiling and then left before police arrived. Police have warrants for Brewer for possession of a firearm and reckless endangering. If you know where Brewer is – contact State Police at Troop 4 or Crime Stoppers.