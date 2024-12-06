DSP Looking for Newark Man for Vehicular Assault & Robbery Wednesday in Newark

Delaware State Police are looking for a Newark man in connection with a vehicular assault and robbery that occurred Wednesday night around 6:45 at a Shell gas station on East Chestnut Hill Road in Newark. Police have identified the suspect as 31 year old John Arce of Newark and are asking your help to locate him. His current whereabouts are unknown.



Investigation into Wednesday night’s incident show a 38 year old man walking through the parking lot around 6:45pm when he was struck at a high rater of speed by a red passenger car. The suspect got out of the car, stole the victim’s wallet and drove off. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

If you know where Arce is – contact Detective Dempsey at 302-365-8472 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.