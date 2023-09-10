DSP Looking for Rehoboth Man for Domestic Assault

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police are looking for a Rehoboth Beach man who is wanted for a domestic assault that occurred in Rehoboth Beach in June. Police are looking for 29 year old Steven Moran, who also has several active warrants – including one for failing to re-register as a sex offender.

Moran is white, about 5′ 11” and 173 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Moran is – contact Delaware State Police at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers 800-847-3333.