DSP Looking for Seaford Armed Robbery Suspect

Image courtesy DSP

Your help is needed to identify the suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery Friday afternoon. Delaware State Police say just after noon the 65 year old victim was parked in the lot at the Middleford Deli in Seaford when the suspect approached the passenger side of the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the victim and ordered him to hand over all his money. The victim got out of his vehicle and ran towards the business but ended up giving the suspect cash after the suspect tried to unsuccessfully open the passenger side door. The suspect left in a white Nissan Titan pickup truck. He is white, 30 to 40 years old about 5′ 8” to 5′ 10” tall and about 185 pounds. The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie and black face mask. If you have information – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.