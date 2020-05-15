DSP Looking for Seaford Man for Burglary & Vehicle Theft

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police need your help to find 30 year old Michael Lewis of Seaford, who is wanted in connection with a burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. Police were called to a home on Whitesville Road in Delmar on May 6 for a burglary. A 30 year old man told police his bank notified him that someone was trying to cash one of his checks. The victim discovered cash and a single check were missing from a lock box in his home. Police developed 30 year old Michael Lewis, an acquaintance of the victim, as a suspect. Lewis is also wanted for the theft of a vehicle from Service Tire Truck Station in Seaford in late April. The vehicle was recovered. Police are looking for Lewis who has active warrants for identity theft, burglary and multiple other offenses. If you know where Lewis is – contact Troop 4 or Crime Stoppers.