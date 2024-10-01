DSP Looking for Seaford Man in Connection with Armed Robbery & Vehicle Theft Sunday

An armed robbery and vehicle theft that occurred Sunday just after 5am east of Millsboro is being investigated by Delaware State Police. Police were called to the area of Hollyville and Mount Joy Roads for a reported robbery and learned the two victims had driven to that location to meet an acquaintance. The female victim got into another car with the suspect and was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint. Another unidentified suspect forced the male victim from his vehicle and then drove off in the stolen car – which was later recovered by police.

Police say there were three suspects – two black males and a black female – one suspect has been identified as 27 year old Javontai Ricketts of Seaford. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Ricketts for the following charges:

Robbery 1 st Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Robbery 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd (Felony)

Theft Under $1500

Police ask anyone with information on this incident or know the whereabouts of Ricketts, to contact Detective Perry at 302-752-3793 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.