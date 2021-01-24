DSP Looking for Suspect in Canterbury Shore Stop Armed Robbery

Delaware State Police are looking to identify the man who robbed the Canterbury Shore Stop in Felton just after 3 Saturday morning. Police say the man asked for vitamin water and the clerk showed him where it was. As the clerk rang up the purchase, the suspect walked behind the counter, pulled a large knife and demanded money from the register. The employee advised he couldn’t open the register – and the suspect worked it and got it open and grabbed an unknown amount of cash and left the store on foot. The suspect is male, 5′ 8” to 5′ 10” about 170 to 200 pounds and was wearing a face mask, baseball cap and hoodie. If you have information contact Crime Stoppers.