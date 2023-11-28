DSP Looking for Suspect in Dover Robbery

Images courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called to the Walmart on Jerome Drive in Dover just after 8 Monday night for a report of a robbery. Troopers learned that an unknown man approached an employee at the Money Services desk and demanded money, while implying he had a firearm. The victim complied and the suspect drove off in a silver Nissan Altima. Troopers were not able to locate the suspect or vehicle after the incident.

The suspect is described as an older black man of average height and weight. He was wearing a green jacket, black knit hat, grey Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans, white sneakers and a surgical face mask.

The vehicle has damage to rear right passenger side and has an unknown temporary registration.

If you have information – contact Detective Campbell at 302-698-8504 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.