DSP Looking for Suspect in Felony Domestic Assault

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police need your help to find a man wanted for felony domestic assault. Police say that the incident occurred Monday when 42 year old Steven Showell used a knife in an assault in Bridgeville. Showell is black, 6-feet tall and 220 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He may be operating a black Honda Accord.

Attempts to locate Showell have been unsuccessful. If you have information on his whereabouts – contact State Police at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.