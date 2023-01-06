DSP Looking for Suspect in Home Improvement Fraud

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police need your help to locate Brian Richardson, who is wanted on felony home improvement fraud. Police say some time ago, Richardson received payments to install several in-ground pools. He has not completed the work, returned the payments or returned any of the victims’ phone call. His business is “Advanced Pool Systems” and Richardson is known to frequent the Bridgeville and Federalsburg, Maryland areas.

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Cpl Bruette at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.