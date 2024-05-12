UPDATED: DSP Arrest Suspect in 2023 Lewes Shooting

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 05/12/24 – A Hyattsville, Maryland man wanted for attempted murder last October has been arrested by Delaware State Police. Police were called to a residence on Maple Court in Lewes where they found a 29 year old man in front of the home with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation led police to develop 18 year old Lewis Cameron as the suspect in the shooting.

On Friday, Cameron was extradited to Delaware from Maryland.

He was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Attempted 1st Degree Murder (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Cameron was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,209,100 cash bond.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling 302-741-2729 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

==================================================

Image courtesy DSP

ORIGINAL STORY – 10/13/23 – Delaware State Police were called to a home on Maple Court in Lewes last Sunday for a shooting. Police found a 29 year old Millsboro man in front of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

Investigation into this incident led to the identification of 18 year old Lewis Cameron of Hyattsville, MD as the suspect in the shooting. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful – anyone with information on Cameron’s whereabouts or the shooting – contact DSP at 302-741-2729 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.