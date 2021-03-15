DSP Looking for Suspect in Magnolia Assault

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police are looking for a Magnolia area man who is wanted for aggravated menacing and other offenses. Police say 49 year old Christopher Robinson was arguing with a 33 year old female victim at a home on Bay Hill Lane in Magnolia when things escalated and he assaulted the victim and pointed a gun at her. He left and has not been seen since. The victim was not injured. Police have an active warrant for Robinson’s arrest – if you know where he is – call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or contact Troop 3, at 302-697-4454.