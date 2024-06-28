DSP Looking for Suspect in Rehoboth Beach Shooting Incident

Image courtesy DSP

A shooting incident in a Rehoboth Beach restaurant parking lot just before 1 Friday morning under investigation. Delaware State Police were called for the shooting incident and then received reports of a 27 year old man with a gunshot wound to his leg at a nearby hospital. Investigation shows the victim was with a group of people involved in a fight in the parking lot at the Big Chill Surf Cantina on Coastal Highway when an unknown black male pulled a handgun from a bag and fired one shot at the victim. Police have identified the suspect as 28 year old Jonathan Blackwell of Milford and have obtained a warrant for his arrest for several felony offenses. Blackwell has not been located.

Anyone with information should call Detective Hill at 302-752-3792 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.