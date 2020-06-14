DSP Looking for Suspect in Robbery in Lewes

Image courtesy DSP

A 65 year old man was robbed outside of the Weis grocery store in Lewes Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police say the incident occurred around 2pm when a female suspect followed the victim out of the store to his vehicle. The two struggled as the suspect grabbed the wallet from the man and ran off. Police say no weapon was shown or implied – the man suffered minor injuries. Police say the suspect is a white or Hispanic female, about 20 years old, 5-feet to 5’ 5” with black hair. She was wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts, black socks and brown shoes and carried a Nike drawstring backpack with white lettering.