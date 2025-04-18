DSP Looking for Suspect in Smyrna Home Invasion

Delaware State Police are looking for a suspect involved in a home invasion Tuesday night in Smyrna. Preliminary investigation shows 33 year old Steven Mauthe of Smyrna entered the Ivy Ridge Court residence just after 8:30 – the homeowner and a 76 year old man were inside – both are acquaintances of Mauthe. Mauthe got into an argument with the 76 year old victim whom Mauthe punched in the face several times. Mauthe left – but returned minutes later and repeatedly punched the victim in the face – then left in an unknown direction.

The victim was treated at an area hospital – the homeowner was not injured.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who knows Mauthe’s whereabouts to contact Cpl Mongiello at Troop 9 at 302-378-5749 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.