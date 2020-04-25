DSP Looking for Two for Selbyville Area Robbery

A 25 year old man is hospitalized after a robbery Friday night near Selbyville. Delaware State Police say two victims were in the area of Washington Avenue and Polly Branch Road when two male suspects with their faces covered demanded cash and assaulted the male victim – striking him in the head with a handgun. The female handed over her cash and the suspects who left the scene – she was not injured. Police say the suspects are about 5’ 8” to 5’ 10” – anyone with information – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.