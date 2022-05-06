DSP Looking for Wanted Delmar Man

Delaware State Police are looking for a Delmar man who is wanted on a felony criminal warrant and several court capiases. Police need your help to locate 34 year old Thomas Alexander. He is white, about 5′ 6” and 154 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. His current whereabouts are unknown, but he may be operating a black Ford F-150 pickup truck.

If you know where Alexander is – contact contact Trooper First Class N. Geannakakes of Delaware State Police Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.