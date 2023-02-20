DSP Looking for Wanted Hartly Man

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police are looking for a wanted Hartly man. Sunday night, Police attempted to arrest 33 year old Floyd Smith, who is wanted on outstanding warrants. Police went to his Judith Road home and found him sitting in a car with the doors locked – and refusing to leave the vehicle. He began moving in reverse just missing four troopers and then struck a DSP vehicle before driving through the yard and driving off at a high rate of speed. Neither Smith nor his vehicle were located and his whereabouts are unknown.

Smith is white, about 5′ 7” and 200 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He has a script tattoo on his right hand that reads “Lost” and on his left hand “Soul” as well as other tattoos on both arms. Smith is known to frequent the Denton, Hartly and Felton areas.

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact State Police – 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.