Delaware State Police are looking for a wanted Lewes woman. Police say 56 year old Nancy Martino has several active warrants for her arrest including two felony criminal warrants from Troop 7.

Martino is white, 5′ 3” and 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts – contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.