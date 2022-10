Delaware State Police are looking for a Milford man wanted on an active felony warrant out of Troop 5. Police say attempts to locate 47 year old Robert Cannon have been unsuccessful. He is white, about 5′ 9” and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Cannon’s whereabouts should contact Detective D. Hickman at 302-752-3865 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.