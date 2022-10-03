DSP Looking for Wanted Seaford Man

Your help is needed to find a Seaford man who has several active warrants for his arrest. Delaware State Police say 30 year old Kenneth Stewart is also wanted on a felony criminal warrant out of Troop 5. Stewart is whit, about 6′ 3” tall and about 250 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. So far attempts to locate Stewart have been unsuccessful.

If you have information – contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333. You’ll find his picture at the Talk of Delmarva.com