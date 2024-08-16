DSP Looking for Witnesses to Fatal Hit and Run Early Friday Morning in Dover

Delaware State Police are looking for witnesses to a hit and run crash just after 1:30 Friday morning on South Dupont Highway just south of the POW/MIA Parkway in Dover. Police say the pedestrian was near or on the northbound shoulder of South Dupont Highway when he was struck – the vehicle left the scene in an unknown direction. The victim is a 62 year old Dover man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Master Corporal Lane at 302-698-8457 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.