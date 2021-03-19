DSP Looking to Identify Burglary Suspects

Image courtesy DSP

Your help is needed to identify suspects who are wanted in connection with burglaries of construction sites in the Dover area. Delaware State Police were called to construction sites on Lebanon Road for a reported burglary on March 15th and 16th where they learned that two men entered the property on March 13th and took a large amount of construction materials – and returned for more on the 16th. Pictures of the suspects are at wgmd.com. If you know who they are – contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.