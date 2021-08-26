DSP Looking to Identify Lewes Burglary Suspect

Image courtesy DSP

Your help is needed to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary on Thursday, August 19 just after midnight at the Uncle Willies BP Gas Station in Lewes. Delaware State Police say the suspect entered the business and stole merchandise before leaving. The suspect is black, wearing camo shorts, yellow hoodie and black sneakers. He was traveling in a gray Cadillac Deville. Contact State Police at Troop 4 at 302-752-3793 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 if you have information.