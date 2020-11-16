DSP Looking to Identify Suspect in Milford Robbery

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police are trying to identify the suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at the Shore Stop Valero on Bay Road in Milford. Police say the suspect entered the store around 9:30 Saturday night and demanded cigarettes and money. He implied that he had a weapon, but none was shown. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise. The suspect is described as a white man, about 5′ 10″ and 20 to 30 years old with a thin build. He was wearing military-style camouflage pants, a black hoodie, black gloves, red bandana, sunglasses and a black beanie. If you have any information – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.