DSP Looking to Identify Suspects in Thefts in Georgetown Area

A rash of thefts from vehicles in the Georgetown area is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police say during the first week of November multiple vehicles were broken into and numerous debit and credit cards were stolen. Police learned one of the credit cards was used at a Harbeson convenience store they obtained surveillance photos. One suspect is male – 5′ 5″ to 5′ 7″ tall and about 16 to 20 years old with a thin build. The other suspect is female about 5′ 3″ to 5′ 5″ tall and about 16 to 20 years old with long brown hair and a thin build. They are possibly driving a white Ford Fusion. If you have information – contact Crime Stoppers at 8-TIP-3333.