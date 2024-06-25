DSP Looking to Identify Suspects in Thefts of Copper Wire from Farm Irrigation

Delaware State Police need your help to identify the suspects who trespassing on farm properties and cutting copper wire – in lengths of 50 to several hundred feet – from irrigation systems. Several farms in the Greenwood and Houston areas have been victim – with the crimes occurring between 10pm and 5am.

If you have information – contact Detective Mitchell at Troop 4 at 302-752-3807 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.