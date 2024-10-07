DSP Looking to Locate Robbery Suspects in Dover

Your help is needed to locate the suspects who robbed two victims near Howell Street and Carter Avenue Sunday night just before 7:30. Police learned that the victims were on a blue and white Suzuki dirt bike when they were approached by two unknown black males who assaulted the victims and one of the suspects stole the dirt bike. The victims suffered minor injuries in the assault.

Police have identified and obtained warrants for one of the suspects – 34 year old Carlton Harris of Dover, who is wanted for the following offenses:

1 st degree robbery

2 nd degree conspiracy

3rd degree assault

Police are still trying to identify and locate the other suspect.

Delaware State Police Troop 3 continues to investigate this robbery. Troopers are asking anyone with information as to Harris’ whereabouts to call 9-1-1 or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.