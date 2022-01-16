DSP Looking to Solve Cold Case Fatal Hit & Run Crashes

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Units (CRU) based throughout the State are seeking the assistance with Cold Case Fatal Hit and Runs.

The following are six cold case investigations the units have been working to solve, but have not had any leads or further information provided over the course of the years.

DOVER – May 4, 2017

This incident occurred around 11:48 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017 as an unknown driver operating a dark sedan southbound on McKee Road approached Kevin S. Freese, 52 of Dover, who was riding his bicycle in the same direction. The vehicle approached the bicycle from the rear and struck the bicycle’s rear tire which caused the victim to be ejected and come to rest on the grassy shoulder along the southbound lane. The dark sedan fled the scene in a southern direction.

Kevin S. Freese, who was not wearing a bicycle helmet, was transported to the Bayhealth Kent General Hospital Emergency Room where he succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers investigating the collision were able to recover a piece of hood molding and matched the part number to a GMC Envoy between the years of 2002-2009. Witnesses on the scene described the vehicle as a small dark SUV which is concurrent with the part recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact Sergeant J. Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

WILMINGTON – December 24, 2018

The investigation determined that at approximately 9:02 p.m., Monday, December 24, 2018, two pedestrians were walking northbound on DE Rt. 141 (Centre Rd.) within the right turn lane for DE Rt. 48 (Lancaster Pike). An unknown make and model vehicle traveling northbound on DE 141 in the right turn lane struck both pedestrians from behind, approximately 400’ south of the intersection with DE 48.

One pedestrian, a 37 year old Wilmington man, was thrown into a ditch off the east side of the roadway. He was evaluated by EMS on scene and refused medical treatment.

License plate ornament from vehicle involved in hit 7& run / Image courtesy DSP

The second pedestrian, 32 year old Bryan K. Lott of Philadelphia PA, was thrown into the roadway where he came to rest in the right thru lane of DE 141 northbound. He was transported to the Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Early into the investigation, the fleeing vehicle could only be described as being dark gray in color and should be missing the passenger side mirror. Detectives now believe the vehicle may be a GMC SUV or Pickup or a Chevrolet SUV or Pickup between the years 1998-2005. It will still be missing the passenger side mirror and may also be missing the pictured license plate ornament.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact Master Corporal J. Breen by calling 302-365-8486. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

GEORGETOWN – December 23, 2019

The incident occurred on Monday, December 23, 2019, at approximately 8:11 p.m., when an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Zoar Road west of Fieldwood Drive and struck 44-year-old Katrina M. Hudson, of Millsboro, who was walking in the westbound travel lane of Zoar Road. The suspect vehicle continued traveling westbound on Zoar Road and fled the scene in an unknown direction. Hudson was pronounced deceased at the collision scene.

There have not been any leads or description of the vehicle involved in this case. The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is asking anyone that has information in reference to this crash or information regarding the striking vehicle that left the scene to please contact Sergeant N. DeMalto at 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

NEWARK – August 11, 2020

The crash occurred on August 11, 2020, at approximately 1:06 a.m., when an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound Ogletown Stanton Road (Rt. 4), East of Churchmans Road. Aleesha Lingafelt, 27 of New Castle, was walking in the right travel lane of eastbound Ogletown Stanton Road and was struck by the vehicle. The unknown vehicle did not stop after the collision.

27-year-old Aleesha Lingafelt of New Castle, DE, was transported by EMS to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Troopers investigating this crash have determined the striking vehicle is red would have had noticeable front end damage.

The Delaware State Police Reconstruction Unit is asking anyone that has information in reference to this crash or information regarding the striking vehicle that left the scene to please contact Det. Calio at Troop 2, (302)-365-8483. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

GEORGETOWN – November 5, 2020

Van is similar to one involved in hit & run west of Georgetown / Image courtesy DSP

The incident occurred on November 5, 2020, at approximately 6:34 a.m., when a vehicle traveling eastbound on County Seat Highway, just west of Old Furnace Road, was approaching a slight curve. The pedestrian, a 49-year-old Jamal L. Woodlin of Lincoln, was walking eastbound on the shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle failed to negotiate the curve in the road and drove onto the shoulder, striking Woodlin with the right front. He was projected down an embankment, landing in a shallow ditch. The vehicle did not stop for the collision.

Through the investigation, a possible vehicle involved in the collision is a white Ford E-Series van with right front damage. The picture shown is similar to the suspect vehicle.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit asks anyone who has information in reference to this crash to contact Sergeant N. DeMalto at 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

WILMINGTON – September 8, 2021

On September 8, 2021, at approximately 4:14 a.m., troopers received a report of a pedestrian located in the right thru northbound lane of DE SR 100 (South DuPont Road), within the area of the intersection with Taft Avenue. The investigation determined an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on DE SR 100 in the right thru travel lane when it struck the pedestrian. The vehicle continued traveling northbound towards the intersection of DE SR 100 and Faulkland Road to an unknown destination.

The victim identified as Jason Gooden, 34, of Wilmington was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Troopers request anyone who witnessed this collision, resides in the area who may have doorbell or surveillance footage, or any suspect vehicle information to contact Master Corporal John Breen by calling 302-365-8486 or emailing John.Breen@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.