DSP Make Arrest in Blades Shots Fired Incident

An arrest after a shooting in Blades Sunday morning. Delaware State Police were called to a house on East Fifth Street in Blades for a report of shots fired. Police learned that gunshots were fired and a black car was seen speeding away – and they were able to get a description of both the car and suspect, who was identified as 25 year old Harold Dixon. Police learned Dixon was arguing with a woman when he fired several shots into the ground outside the house. A child was in the house at the time – no one was injured.

Dixon was arrested and charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Violent Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Dixon was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $107,000 cash bond.