DSP Make Arrest in Leipsic Burglary

Police still searching for Jennifer Barnes

A Marydel man has been arrested for a burglary at a Leipsic home on March 19th. Delaware State Police were called to a home on Main Street in Leipsic and found that an unknown suspect entered the occupied home in the overnight hours by pushing in a window on the screen door. Keys to a Dodge Ram truck – and the truck were taken – both have been recovered. Investigation led police to 28 year old Daniel Rholetter of Marydel, MD, and Jennifer Barnes as the suspects.

Police are still working to locate Barnes, but Rholetter was arrested Monday and taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

DANIEL RHOLETTER

Burglary 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Criminal Mischief under $1,000

Rholetter was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $24,100 secured bond.