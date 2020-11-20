DSP Make Arrest in October Assault in Magnolia

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have arrested a Magnolia man in connection with an October assault in the Meadowbrook Acres community. A family member found a male victim unresponsive on the kitchen floor with signs of injury – and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police developed 38 year old Christopher Porter of Magnolia as a suspect – he was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st degree assault and burglary and other offenses. He’s being held at SCI in default of a $182,000 cash bond.