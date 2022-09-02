DSP Make Arrests in Greenwood & Ellendale Drug Dealing

Six men from the Greenwood and Ellendale areas have been arrested following a Delaware State Police drug investigation. Police are still looking for two suspects. During June and July the DSP and DEA identified several residences and property lots in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in distributing drugs. A series search warrants was executed and Police seized drugs, weapons and more.

Approximately 9.261 grams of heroin

Approximately 727.49 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 5.8 grams of powder cocaine

Approximately 1.9 pounds of marijuana

Approximately $8,700 in suspected drug proceeds

3 handguns

1 muzzleloader

2 rifles, one of which was reported stolen out of Troop 3 in August 2022

Numerous rounds of ammunition

Drug paraphernalia

Several subjects were taken into custody at these locations and transported to Troop 3, where they were charged with the following crimes:

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of these wanted subjects, they are asked to contact the Kent County Drug Unit at 302-698-8452. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.