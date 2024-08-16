DSP Need Your Help in Death Investigation of Magnolia Man

The death of a Magnolia man is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police say 67 year old Nathaniel Prenters was found dead in a processing area at the Recycling Management Center on Amer Road in Wilmington on Wednesday, August 14th just after 4pm. Police say Prenters was NOT an employee of the recycling center and the cause of death is not known. Autopsy results are pending.

Prenters was last seen at a residence on Juanita Drive in Magnolia on Sunday morning around 6:45. His activities and whereabouts between that time and the discovery of his body are unknown.

Police ask anyone with information on Prenters’ whereabouts or activities before the discovery of his body to contact Detective Conway at 302-365-8411 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

