DSP & OHS “Operation Braking Point” 1/9 – 1/23

With the support of the OHS and DelDOT, DSP is initiating “Operation Braking Point,” a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred on Delaware roadways in 2022. This campaign will run from January 9, 2023, through January 23, 2023. This short-term high-visibility enforcement will take place along I -95, I-495, and SR 1, where 27 traffic fatalities occurred last year; of those fatalities, 37% were speed-related. DelDOT will provide public education with variable/overhead message boards. This campaign will also carry directly into the kick-off of a seatbelt and distracted driving campaign.

In 2022, speeding contributed to one-third of all fatal traffic crashes. Every fatality is a tragedy and has lasting impacts on the community, first responders, and loved ones of all involved. Speeding is unacceptable and dramatically increases the risk of serious injury or death of all roadway users.

On a daily basis, the Delaware State Police and all Delaware law enforcement agencies conduct statewide enforcement of all moving violations on Delaware roadways, and we will continue to do so beyond this specialized campaign. DSP, OHS, and DelDOT are all collectively dedicated to the sacred mission of highway safety. We are hoping “Operation Braking Point” will proactively influence driving behavior, thereby reducing the number of crashes on our roadways.

This is a reminder for all drivers to keep their eyes and minds on the road, slow down, buckle up, follow posted speed limits, and obey all rules of the road, so we all arrive alive in 2023.