DSP: Passed-Out Driver Wakes Up, Smashes Into 2 Mailboxes

A Selbyville man is charged with leading police on a pursuit in Delmar, after being found passed out at the wheel.

State Police say a trooper knocked on the window of the running vehicle early Sunday on Line Road to get the man’s attention. The driver took off at a low rate of speed, and smashed into two mailboxes.

Police say he kept going for several miles before stopping on Blackwater Road.

29-year-old Obrian Handy was arrested and charged with DUI and various motor vehicle offenses.

Police released these details of the charges against Handy:

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Leaving the Scene of Property Collision Accident (2 counts)

Driving Without a Valid License

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of a Combination of Alcohol and Any drug

Failed to remain within a single lane (2 counts)

Handy was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.