DSP Release Names in Fatal Harrington Crash

UPDATED – 8/24/20 – Delaware State Police have identified the names of the of the individuals who died in a crash on August 21, 2020, on southbound DuPont Highway (US 13) at State Fair Boulevard, as 81-year-old Joyce E. Thompson of Lincoln, DE and 80-year-old Terry L. Troutman of Lincoln, DE. The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police.

The investigation into a crash that left an 81 year old woman dead Friday morning in Harrington is continuing. Delaware State Police say an 80 year old Lincoln man was driving an SUV eastbound on State Fair Boulevard approaching a stop sign. He tried to cross Route 13 and was struck by a work van that was southbound on the highway. The SUV overturned – partially ejecting the driver and front seat passenger – neither was properly restrained. The 81 year old female passenger was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Anyone with information on the crash should contact State Police or Crime Stoppers.