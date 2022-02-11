DSP Searching for Wanted Greenwood Man

Image courtesy DSP

Your help is needed to locate a Greenwood man wanted on multiple warrants out of Sussex County. Delaware State Police are looking for 31 year old Clifford David for thefts of motor vehicles and burglary. He is also an absconder from Sussex County Home Confinement and is wanted on warrants out of the Court of Common Pleas and Superior Court.

David is white, 6-feet tall and 235 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and may be in the western part of Sussex County.

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.