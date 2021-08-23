DSP Searching for Wanted Millsboro Man

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police are looking for a 25 year old Millsboro man on felony criminal charges. Police say Tyler Burrows was in possession of a firearm during a neighborhood dispute and when troopers tried to contact him during a traffic stop – Burrows ran from the vehicle. Later that night Burrows stole a motorcycle.

As a result of the two incidents, Burrows is wanted for the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500

He’s also wanted on a warrant out of Sussex Family Court. He is believed to be in the Millsboro area – if you have information on Burrows’ whereabouts – contact State Police at Troop 4 at 302-752-3864 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.