DSP Seek Person Of Interest In Nov. Rehoboth-Area Shooting Incidents

Delaware State Police are hoping you can help identify a person of interest in connection with two shooting incidents a month ago in the Rehoboth Beach area.

State Police said Thursday that an investigation helped to identify the person in these photos as a person of interest in the shooting incidents that took place early in the morning of November 21st.

Delaware State Police released these accounts:

At approximately 12:06 a.m., troopers responded to The Pond Bar and Grill, located at 19266 Coastal Highway, for a report of subjects fighting in the parking lot. Within two minutes, Sussex County Emergency Operations Center (9-1-1) updated the responding troopers that shots were fired. Upon their arrival, it was determined one male victim had been shot during the ruckus, but had already left the area in a privately owned vehicle and traveled to Beebe Medical Center for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. No other victims were located.

A search of the crime scene was conducted and 32 shell casings were located in the parking lot. Two vehicles were struck as well as the front window of the bar. It was later determined that a round struck a second floor room in the Comfort Inn next door.

At approximately 12:24 a.m. another call was received by the Emergency Operations Center advising there were shots fired at the Wawa located at 35436 Wolfe Neck Road, Rehoboth. In this incident, there were no reported victims of the gunfire and several empty shell casings were located outside the business in the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the person in the picture is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 4 Criminal Investigation Unit at 302-752-3864 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.