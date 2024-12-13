DSP & Smyrna PD Charge Dover Man in Series of Burglaries

A Dover man has been arrested after an investigation into a series of burglaries in November and this month in Kent County. Delaware State Police were called for two burglaries in Dover on November 24th and two burglaries this month in Felton and Dover. Smyrna Police were called for a burglary there on December 6th .

On November 24, 2024, at approximately 3 a.m., troopers responded to Ollies Bargain Outlet, located at 1726 S. Governors Avenue in Dover, for a reported burglary. Investigators determined that the suspect forced entry into the business using a crowbar, causing damage. The suspect stole a safe containing an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing. Video surveillance showed the suspect wearing dark clothing, a hood, and carrying a book bag.

On November 24, 2024, at approximately 7 a.m., troopers responded to God’s Way Thrift Store at 5321 S. Dupont Highway in Dover. The suspect gained entry by breaking a window, causing damage inside. A safe containing an undisclosed amount of money was stolen. Surveillance captured the suspect dressed in dark clothing with a hood and a book bag.

On December 6, 2024, at approximately 6 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Delaware Auto Exchange, located at 10182 S. Dupont Highway in Felton, for a burglary. The suspect entered through a window using a crowbar, causing damage. Although the suspect attempted to access money from the registers, none was found. The suspect fled the scene wearing a black hoodie and a book bag.

On December 9, 2024, at approximately 5:40 a.m., troopers responded to Village Produce at 1724 S. Dupont Highway in Dover. The suspect forced entry through a door with a crowbar, causing damage. While inside, the suspect located two safes containing an undisclosed amount of money and fled. Surveillance again showed the suspect wearing a black hoodie and a book bag.

Additionally, on December 6, 2024, the Smyrna Police Department began investigating a burglary at End Zone in Smyrna. During that investigation, the suspect used a crowbar to break into a business and stole a safe.

With help from Smyrna Police, the suspect was identified as 33 year old Kenneth Yarborough of Dover. A search warrant was executed at his residence on Wednesday and police recovered the book bag and clothing work in the burglaries. Yarborough was arrested on Wednesday by Delaware Probation and Parole and turned over to Smyrna and State Police and charged with multiple offenses:

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony – 4 counts (Felony)

Burglary Third Degree (Felony) – 4 counts (Felony)

Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony) -4 counts (Felony)

Theft $1500 or Greater (Felony)

Attempted to Commit Theft Under $1500

Theft Under $1500- 2 counts

Criminal Mischief Under $1000 – 4 counts

Yarborough was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he was released on his own recognizance for DSP’s charges. However, he remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections due to a probation violation.